Two PIA flights carrying Canadians leave for Toronto from Lahore, Karachi

ISLAMABAD : Two flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying Canadians have on Thursday left for Toronto from Karachi and Lahore.

According to details, the flight operation was resumed on the request of Canadian government to fly back its citizens stranded in Pakistan fur to the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIA spokesman told that both the flights will return from Canada without any passenger.

On the other hand, the authorities have announced to resume international flight operation from April 3 for the return of Pakistani passengers from foreign countries.

The domestic flight operation will remain suspended till next order.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has shut all its schools, land borders and suspended international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus.