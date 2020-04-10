Trade activities resumes at Chaman border after 39 days

QUETTA: Pak-Afghan border Chaman to be opened for trade activities today after 39 days pause allowing fresh items and Afghan Transit Trade containers to cross into Afghanistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Pak-Afghan border Chaman to be opened for trade activities today after 39 days pause allowing fresh items and Afghan Transit Trade containers to cross into Afghanistan.

Hundreds of containers carrying fresh items and goods for Afghan Transit Trade were stuck at Chaman border after Federal Government announced to shut its borders following COVID19 outbreak in the country.

In order to set good gesture Pakistani Government decided to re-open Pak Afghan friendship gates for three days allowing drivers and Afghan citizens stranded into Pakistan due border closure to cross the zero-point.

“Containers carrying fresh items, edibles and Afghan Transit Trade good will be allowed to cross into Afghanistan through Chaman border.” Government official said added government has decided to open border for three days a week for trade activities.

Health department has constituted teams to ensure disinfect spray on people crossing into border while Afghan Government would too screen-out the drivers crossing into their territory.

“Approximately 100 containers will cross the border but government should take more measures for farmers because border closure directly impacting agriculture sector.” Haji Ghos Ullah Achakzai member of Quetta Chamber of Commerce said urged government to open border for vegetable export through Pak-Afghan border.

