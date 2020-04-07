Emergencies can occur at any time with increasing frequency and number of victims. Planning and practicing for these events are keys factors for a favorable response. As World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Corona Virus a pandemic, comprehensive emergency management strategies should be practiced as whole. Mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery is of paramount importance at this time of panic for every country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Emergencies can occur at any time with increasing frequency and number of victims. Planning and practicing for these events are keys factors for a favorable response. As World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Corona Virus a pandemic, comprehensive emergency management strategies should be practiced as whole. Mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery is of paramount importance at this time of panic for every country. For the worst in a disaster is best course to protect population from major damages and fatalities. It is really heartening to see that federal and provincial authorities, armed forces and other institutions are working with cohesion and coordination and that is the best recipe to cope with the worst. Indeed Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading those efforts from day one. He is giving message of hope and precaution to fight the contagion. Sunday saw him addressing a number of events in Lahore where he warned the nation of a tough time ahead yet at the same time he was confident that country would emerge stronger from this challenge and become a welfare state as it was envisioned to be. Certainly when one is aware that tough time is ahead and that challenge is enormous, preparations are also made accordingly.

These indeed are challenging times as the pandemic has brought everything to a standstill including economic activity. While trajectory of Corona Virus in Pakistan up till now is not like that has been witnessed in other countries yet we should not be complacent at all. Government on Saturday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that by April 25 around fifty thousand people could be affected by COVID-19 pandemic out of which 41, 482 cases could be mild, 7,024 severe and 2,392 critical. With this figure in mind, federal and provincial governments appear to be well prepared to deal with situation days ahead. Likewise, a lockdown in lieu of prevailing pandemic of COVID-19 has forgotten many as opposed to having approaches that incorporates all. Self-admiration of the PM is driving us to nowhere but to financial breakdown. But unfortunately, self-centeredness of the proclaimed leader won’t let him listen to anyone.

At the same time, it is important that doctors and paramedical staff that are playing leading role in current situation, are looked after well. They should be provided with all necessary protective equipment as their safety and better health is important to come out successfully from tough times. We would also suggest that they are given better incentives and salary for working in such tough conditions. There is no need to be panicked over number of people that could be affected by the virus in Pakistan. Rather awareness campaigns through print and electronic media must further be intensified guiding people as to how they can stay safe and healthy by practicing all relevant precautionary measures.

Like this: Like Loading...