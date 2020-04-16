Toddler among four killed in separate mishaps in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least four people, including a 2-year-old girl were killed and sixteen others injured in different road mishaps on Thursday across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Khuzdar, tragic incident occurred on main Quetta-Karachi highway near Karwahro area of Tehsil-Wadh, some 180 km away from Khuzdar town.

Assistant Commissioner Wadh Iqbal Khosa said, a pick-up carrying passengers to Quetta from Karachi was flipped due to over speeding and get off far from the main road, as result three people including 2-year-old girl died on the spot while fifteen others sustained injuries.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Levies along-with rescuers of 1122 rushed the site and launched rescue operation, AC said adding, few of injured were shifted to Khuzdar teaching hospital while few them to Lasbela hospital, where one of injured succumbed to his injuries.

AC Wadh further said, women and children were among the injured, all the victims were said to be from a same family, while due to critical condition few of injured were referred to Karachi for further treatment.

In Kech, two men were injured, when due to over speeding, a vehicle toppled on CPEC road in Shey-tagar area of district Kech Balochistan.

Levies said, the vehicle plunged into deep ditch after toppling, while the injured were rescued and shifted to Kech hospital.

