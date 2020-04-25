Three more lives lost to coronavirus in Sindh as 287 new cases emerge

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah reported on Saturday that three more people had lost their lives to the coronavirus, after which the death toll rose to 78 across the province.

The chief minister Sindh, in a video message, said that the total number of cases reached 4,232 today, after 287 new cases were confirmed.

He said that 2,146 patients are under treatment at their homes, adding that the total number of patients undergoing treatment stood at 2,146.

The CM said that 767 patients are housed at isolation centres, while 439 are getting treated at hospitals.

“Today, 30 patients went home after recovery,” he said, adding that the n number of recovered patients has risen to 802 across the province.

The CM Sindh, providing a breakdown of the new cases, said that Karachi’s District Central has 32 cases while east reported 57 new infections.

He said that District South reported 79 new cases while West has 18 new infections. Eight new cases emerged in Malir, while five were reported in Korangi, he added.

“Today, 2,599 tests were conducted,” said Shah, continuing that Larkana has 17 new cases as well.

He said Hyderabad reported 13 cases, while Sukkur has seven new infections.

The CM once again urged people to remain at their homes, and expressed gratitude towards police, doctors, Rangers and revenue board officials for performing their duties during the crisis.

Pakistan on Saturday reported more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus infections with the death toll reaching 256.