Three health department employees test positive for coronavirus

QUETTA: Coronavirus cases in Balochistan continue to rise, as new case emerge from Director General Health Services Office in Quetta. Three employees of DG Health Services Office, one employee of health department is the latest victim of coronavirus.

According to the details, locally transmitted cases in Balochistan have started to merge. Latest, reports came from DG Health Office, Quetta, where three employees have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Another employee of Health department is also confirmed positive.

Newly emerged cases forced closure of Health directorate of DG Health Office, while all the employees of the department to be tested, in suspect of contact with coronavirus positive patients. Employees of the DG Health Office worry, as they had to work without any protective kits.

Director General Health Services Balochistan has constituted a committee for collecting samples of COVID-19 of employees working in facilities, i.e isolation wards, Quarantine centers and field to manage affairs related to coronavirus.

According to health department sources, after initial diagnose of coronavirus cases, all the employees are being tested now.

Those who have been tested positive, are shifted to Shaikh Zyad Hospital Quetta.

