Thousand stuck as Afghanistan closes border

Pakistan has opened its border with Afghanistan on the special request of government of Afghanistan for four days for one-sided retuning of Afghan nationals at land crossing entry points at Chaman and Torkham.

Sources said that Pakistan opened border at Chaman and Torkham around 10 AM and after that, the returning of Afghan nationals started returning of Afghans to their country continued around five hours smoothly.

During their returning at around 3 PM suddenly, the Afghan border authorities closed its border with Pakistan at Chaman. Officials said that Afghan government officials informed closing of border with Pakistan and said that Kabul wants that Pakistan should also allow Pakistanis to cross into their country who also struck up in Afghan border town Spinbuldak in large number.

Pakistani and Afghan border authorities negotiated at the border but the issue could be resolved till closing time of border at 5 PM. “ Afghan border authorities said that they will not open border until the issues is no resolved. “ Returning of Afghans was continue smoothly but all of sudden Afghanistan closed border,” a senior official of district administration confirmed.

He said that around 400 to 500 afghan nationals returned during opening of border. Large numbers of Pakistanis also waiting in Spinbuldak, the first Afghan border town along with Pak-Afghan border.

