The Poor Families

The Government of Balochistan, like Federal Government and other sister provinces, has felt the pressure and has finally added exceptions to the lockdown. The spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan has said that more than 400,000 families will be affected by the lockdown and 1.2 million have already slid below the poverty line since the imposition of travel restrictions and lockdown in markets.

On the other hand, Foreign Office has briefed media that as many as 7000 pilgrims have returned to Pakistan. 300 pilgrims and 200 students are still waiting to be repatriated from Iran. What is interesting to note is that the initial cases of the corona outbreak are linked to the pilgrims returning from Iran and out of these 7000 pilgrims, 6800 have travelled through Taftan border. Had there been a clear policy regarding their repatriation at the very onset, the situation would not have gone to such ugly extents today. Mismanagement of the border and poor sanitation conditions at the quarantine centres inTaftan were highlighted by the media.

However, it must be noted that it was not sole the responsibility of provincial government to make arrangements for the proper screening and quarantine of these pilgrims. The Federal Government should have assisted the provincial government in this regard on war footings and should have devised a policy regarding their repatriation as it did in case of students trapped in Wuhan. Although the decision of not bringing back the students from Wuhan was a tough one yet it saved entire country from a disaster until the pilgrims had poured in. What made the Federal Government to exhibit laxity in case of the pilgrims who were allowed to flock in at Taftan without proper arrangements has given birth to many questions which remain unanswered as yet. The Federal and Provincial Governments should have a clear policy and fine arrangements for the remaining 200 students and 300 pilgrims if they will travel via Taftan border.

What damage has already been done cannot be reversed but what is in hand should not be lost at the altar of lax attitudes. Balochistan is already reeling under rigorous poverty and years of political turbulence, insurgency and terrorism has ruined the province on many fronts. Multiple Poverty Index had already quoted highest poverty instances in the provinces long before the Covid-19. The families affected by Covid-19 in Balochistan are hence under double pressure and should be compensated by the Federal Government through some special and sustainable package.

