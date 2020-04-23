Thalassemia Patients Woes

Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, a former senator from Balochistan, has appealed to the masses that they should come forward to rescue the children who are in need of blood donations. The Covid-19 has created multiple challenges for healthcare workers, medical practitioners and the patients in the province. The panic that grips the masses is so overwhelming that nobody wants to visit an hospital unless it is unavoidable. Therefore, the thalassemia patients have seen a sharp decline in the blood donors which has made the lives of their parents miserable. The agony is unimaginable when a child is suffering and parents can do nothing to reduce the pain and suffering of a child. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, a former senator from Balochistan, has appealed to the masses that they should come forward to rescue the children who are in need of blood donations. The Covid-19 has created multiple challenges for healthcare workers, medical practitioners and the patients in the province. The panic that grips the masses is so overwhelming that nobody wants to visit an hospital unless it is unavoidable. Therefore, the thalassemia patients have seen a sharp decline in the blood donors which has made the lives of their parents miserable. The agony is unimaginable when a child is suffering and parents can do nothing to reduce the pain and suffering of a child.

The number of thalassemia patients in Balochistan is in thousands whose lives only resuscitate when blood donation is received. The authorities dealing with the blood donations and their management and distribution among the thalassemia patients as and when required have appealed to the masses to come forward and save the lives of these children who are dependent on their blood donations. We always remain on the forefront to voice the woes of unheard, incapacitated and marginalized sections of the society and therefore we join the health practitioners too in their appeal to the blood donors that they should come forward, understand the pain of the patients and their parents and donate blood with an open heart so that the lives of these children are saved and they are given a chance to live a life that has thousand colours to offer.

With this appeal, we also understand that the government should come up and sensitise people regarding the condition of such patients through an effective means of Information, Education and Communication (IEC), making use of all modern means of communication, including the social media platforms. The messages to this effect should be encoded in different local languages so that they reach their targeted audience in the most effective way to create a ripple effect in the society for the cause. Moreover, the health authorities are also under the obligation to build the confidence of blood donors by ensuring them a protected, clean and hygienic environment where their own health doesn’t run risk of catching any contagious disease. With proper planning, execution and periodical monitoring any objective can be achieved if there lies a genuine will. Government and the masses both work to achieve the end for thousands of lives at stake.

Like this: Like Loading...