As the cases of Covid-19 are increasing through local contact across the province, the impatience of the traders, religious segments and general public too is rising proportionately. Covid-19 has put the entire world in challenging situations. The world economies are crumbling in the face of tinny monster like house of cards despite the best medical practitioners, scientific apparatus and research laboratories at hand. However, the underdeveloped regions of the world like Balochistan are more vulnerable than any in such testing times. The scale of high degree of vulnerability in Balochistan, especially that of already vulnerable segments i.e. women and children, emanates from high instances of poverty, illiteracy, poor governance and healthcare system; and, above all, entrenched corruption embedded in the roots of society. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

As the cases of Covid-19 are increasing through local contact across the province, the impatience of the traders, religious segments and general public too is rising proportionately. Covid-19 has put the entire world in challenging situations. The world economies are crumbling in the face of tinny monster like house of cards despite the best medical practitioners, scientific apparatus and research laboratories at hand. However, the underdeveloped regions of the world like Balochistan are more vulnerable than any in such testing times. The scale of high degree of vulnerability in Balochistan, especially that of already vulnerable segments i.e. women and children, emanates from high instances of poverty, illiteracy, poor governance and healthcare system; and, above all, entrenched corruption embedded in the roots of society.

There are many challenging fronts for the incumbent government to face. To enumerate, keeping an already impoverished population indoors will require a lot of effort to ensure that they do not starve to death. For this a sustainable, smooth and transparent tracking of the deserving families has to be chalked out so that the parasitic elements do not feed on the crisis. Granted that, it is not only the ration that has to be provided to the people across the province but there are also other immediate issues which have been perhaps escaped the government’s radar. To elaborate, Balochistan is a province which has highest instances of Infant and Mother Mortality Rates and high birth ratio. The lockdown must have affected universal immunization of children against six common vaccine-preventable diseases, namely tuberculosis, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio and measles. If this universal immunization is missed, the mortality rate among children in Balochistan will increases manifold. Media houses are yet to be briefed as to how government will ensure the immunity of children from the aforementioned diseases in the times of Covid-19.

Moreover, Balochistan also retains the notoriety of being the worst places for mothers. Pakistan Demographic Health Survey’s (PDHS) subsequent reports portray a very grim state of affairs of Reproductive Healthcare System in the province. The travel restrictions may break a new hell for the pregnant women of the province who cannot travelin absence of public transport and for fear of contacting the virus at hospitals. What plans does government have for the mothers of this province to provide them reproductive healthcare facilities at their door steps is yet to be seen.

Education sector of the province is yet another sorry state of affairs with a bourgeoning number of children out of school. Enrollment campaigns and whatever little progress that would otherwise be made in the normal times has been marred by the Covid-19. Federal Government did launch a teleschool project but Balochistan has its own dynamics. There are areas in the province which lack the basic facility of electricity. There are countless homes in the province who, if by chance, have electricity, cannot afford a TV set. There are areas in the province where load-shedding schedule ranges from twelve to eighteen hours. Hence, the efficacy of teleschools seems meager in Balochistan.

Similarly, online classes are also a distant possibility owing to similar reasons. Availability of computer sets, mobile devices and above all internet facility which remains suspended in District like Dera Bugti and many districts of Makran division on security grounds are hurdles that make it next to impossible for Government to conduct online classes. How will government arrest the decay on the educational front is yet to be unfolded.

For such and other urgent needs which cannot be missed out, government can depute the technical staff or relevant human resource with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at district level to ensure the availability of facilities to the door-steps of vulnerable segments of society. However, it seems government is running short of the PPEs as the other day reports were doing rounds that, an officer of the civil administration, which happen to be the most privileged class of officers with best perks, had contacted the virus in the provincial capital. Government can only rise up-to occasion in these testing times through an out-of-box solution of the complex situation and for this to happen, the engagement of intelligentsia, technocrats, and enlightened religious scholars must be on cards to devise a plan to deal with the myriad challenges.

Like this: Like Loading...