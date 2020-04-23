Telethon underway to collect aid for Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to participate in Telethon today (Thursday) to raise funds for the people affected by lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, other news channels will broadcast the live Telethon at 4:00pm.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the Telethon for Corona Relief Fund will sensitize Pakistani citizens within the country and abroad to come forward for helping the countrymen in this testing time.

He said telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund.

In a video message, the premier said due to vast number of affected persons, huge amounts will be required to help them. He urged the philanthropists to actively participate in this fundraising campaign.