Tarawih, Eid prayers to be offered at homes if coronavirus continues: Saudi Grand Mufti

JEDDAH: People will offer the holy month of Ramadan s Tarawih, and Eid prayers at their homes in case the coronavirus pandemic does not subside, said Saudi Arabia’s grand Mufti.

Saudi Arabia’s grand Mufti Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al El-Sheikh said on Friday that this will be done as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

The grand Mufti said that the Eid prayer will be offered at home without a sermon following it.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has confirmed 6,380 cases of coronavirus and 83 deaths in the country. Of the total cases, 990 patients have recovered from the virus in the Kingdom.

Globally, the virus has infected over 2.1 million people and claimed over 145,000 lives.