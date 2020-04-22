Sugar Inquiry Commission: FIA officer suspended for leaking information

According to details, it was discovered after initial investigation that the Additional Director was acting as an informant for some sugar mill owners. He was reporting details about the ongoing inquiry to Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar.

Moreover, the FIA officer also misled the inquiry commission by reporting false details about the sugar mill of Khusro Bakhtiar’s family. Inquiry against the officer began after contradictions were found between information given by Bajwa and other officers.

FIA officials have apprised the Prime Minister of this development and according to sources, monitoring of other officers in the inquiry commission has been heightened.