As the Holy month of Ramazan sets in by today, it would, unquestionably, be a nerve-testing time more than any holy months in the past or most probably in the future for the government and its administrative machinery. The governments across the world are identified by their administrative efficiency and responsiveness to the needs of their citizens. Gone are the times when governments in yore were solely responsible for the maintenance of security. Today’s world is a transformed world from a police state to the modern welfare states that should be sensitive to all the needs of the masses. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

As the Holy month of Ramazan sets in by today, it would, unquestionably, be a nerve-testing time more than any holy months in the past or most probably in the future for the government and its administrative machinery. The governments across the world are identified by their administrative efficiency and responsiveness to the needs of their citizens. Gone are the times when governments in yore were solely responsible for the maintenance of security. Today’s world is a transformed world from a police state to the modern welfare states that should be sensitive to all the needs of the masses.

However, expecting a performance of a kind that the civilised world has made possible for their citizens in the Western world would be daydreaming in Pakistan but expecting a performance at par with other provinces of this country is a realistic approach and the provincial government should be questioned if it fails to provide to its citizens what other provinces are able to. The provincial government has to divert its attention towards the social security of the masses and has to make it a priority too so that things do not reach a point of no return. To this end, the Provincial Government should reach the Federal Government on its due share of the foreign funding that is pledged by international donor agencies for improving social security structure. In a press statement, Foreign Office said that World Bank has approved a package of 240m $ package for improving social security fabric in the country. Moreover, Vice President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development of the Asian Bank, Bambang Susantono has also said his bank was preparing an emergency loan package of 300 m dollars for Pakistan. How could Balochistan benefit from these funds, should be a topmost concern with financial policy makers and managers of Balochistan.

Unfortunate as it is, the province is under a lockdown, businesses are closed, wagers are confined to homes and the public transport remains suspended. Under such circumstances, the likelihood of rising prices cannot be denied an iota. The scavengers of adverse times are always in search of an opportunity to capitalize on. Presumably, the Holy Month has always been their favorite in this regard. While government is hooked on matters of health, it has to play a proactive role on not only controlling the prices but also ensuring the supply chain of daily commodities uninterrupted so that markets do not go empty of the essential commodities and edible items.

Hoarding, profiteering, adulteration and overpricing are common negative market practices as and when a crisis raises its ugly head. Now it is for the government machinery to use its iron hand for the relief of the masses who are already facing the wrath of the prevailing circumstances. The price control committees should actively work on to ensure a regular inspection of the implementation of prices. Moreover, Government should also direct the district administrative machineries across the province to establish a complaint number or a WhatsApp number where the masses could lodge their complaints directly wherever the orders of the Government are practiced in breach. There are many reports of private schools who have scorned the governments’ notification of concession of 20 % monthly feeof children in the province. Therefore, a real time monitoring through use of technology should ensure as to where and how the government orders are breached.

Similarly, feeding and selling adulterated food, milk, spices or any other edible items is a crime. In absence of any consumer rights activists, the Food authorities, such as Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) should remain on high alert to ensure that nobody capitalizes at the cost of public health. In a nutshell, to ensure social security to the masses, government needs to embark upon a multi-pronged approach.

Like this: Like Loading...