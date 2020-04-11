Six civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LOC

ISLAMABAD – Six civilians sustained serious injuries on Saturday after Indian troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD – Six civilians sustained serious injuries on Saturday after Indian troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement and said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors and deliberately targeted civilian population.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2020, Indian Army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations so far, in which 2 citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...