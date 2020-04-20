SIU, security agencies arrest ASI for links with RAW Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI – Sindh police’s Specialised Investigations Unit (SIU) and security agencies arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) over allegations of having links with Indian Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

According to details, ASI Shehzad Pervez was working in Shahrah e Faisal police station in Karachi.

According to police officials, the detained officer was involved in acts of terrorism in the country and was also an active member of MQM-London.

Two hand grenades have been recovered from Shehzad Pervez who received huge financial incentives from notorious ‘Mehmood Siddiqui Group’.

