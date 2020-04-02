Sindh govt announces full-fledged lockdown from 12-3pm to restrict Friday congregation

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Wednesday announced a full-fledged lockdown from 12-3pm to restrict the Friday congregations, according to its spokesperson, Senator Murtaza Wahab, two days ahead of the weekly prayers where people from all walks of life gather. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Wednesday announced a full-fledged lockdown from 12-3pm to restrict the Friday congregations, according to its spokesperson, Senator Murtaza Wahab, two days ahead of the weekly prayers where people from all walks of life gather.

The decision to impose the Friday afternoon lockdown was made after consultation withUlema, Wahab said, noting that all kinds of business activities would also remain suspended during the 12-3pm time period.

The spokesperson emphasised that anyone violating the government-imposed lockdown would face legal action.

Friday prayers, which remain a festive part of the week for Muslims, attract thousands of worshipers who greet each other, shake hands, and hug — all of which are discouraged as part of the preventive measures against COVID-19 coronavirus that has so far infected over 2,000 people across Pakistan and left more than two dozen dead.

