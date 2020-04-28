Sindh Governor Imran Ismail spent 10 busy days before testing positive for coronavirus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail is currently in self-isolation after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before he went into self-isolation, the governor spent 10 very busy days where he met a host of people and attended important meetings.

According to information released by the Governor House, Ismail held separate meetings with delegations of the Jewelers and Manufacturers Association and the Beauty Parlour Association on April 24. The beauticians’ delegation comprised Sabah Ansari, Nadia Hussain and NG Marshall.

On the same day, the governor attended an informal ceremony at a field isolation centre to donate 3,000 protective gear.

Two days before on April 22, Ismail spent a busy day in Hyderabad and Jamshoro along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran and Bilal Ghafaz, where they were briefed by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Soomro and DG Ehsaas Programme.

On the same day, the Sindh governor visited an Ehsaas Center at a girls college in Kotri where he was given a briefing at the office of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro.

He also attended a function in his honour in Matiari.

On April 21, Ismail met Karachi’s traders regarding their concerns on the resumption of businesses and later in the day a 25-member delegation of well-known industrialists called on him at the Governor’s House.

A day earlier on Aril 20, Ismail met with a delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh and later visited Faizan Madina, a religious school in city’s old Sabzi Mandi area. On the same day, Governor Ismail also participated in a PM Office meeting with Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman and Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi via video.

Earlier on April 16, the governor met with delegations of Karachi electronic market and other traders.

