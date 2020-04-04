Sindh CM approves order for 200,000 coronavirus testing kits

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the purchase of a rapid testing machine and 200,000 coronavirus testing kits on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The machine will be bought from China, while the order for the kits will be given to a British company.

This was decided in a meeting about the coronavirus with Sindh government officials. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho attended the meeting.

She said 15,000 kits will arive in the next three days.

The CM said testing capacity for a day has gone up to 2,020 tests in a day. He said the aim is to take the daily capacity to 5,000 tests.

A coronavirus unit is under construction at the Sindh Government Services Hospital in Karachi, the CM said.

The government has released a total of Rs13.4 million for the construction of the unit, he said. It will have separate beds, wards and special machinery for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

