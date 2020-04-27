Sindh Cabinet approves Corona Ordinance to facilitate masses

KARACHI: In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sindh Cabinet approved “Corona Ordinance”, media reported on Monday. The ordinance will now be sent to governor for approval. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As part of the new ordinance, it will be mandatory for school owners to reduce fees by 20 percent. Besides, the rent of the houses will also be decreased.

Similarly, under the ordinance it has been mandatory that employers in private sector will not be able to sack or terminate their employees. In addition, the employers will also be liable to pay salaries to their employees on time. It will also be mandatory for power companies to reduce electricity bills in stages.

The “Corona Ordinance” has been introduced to provide relief to the masses as the country is facing economic crisis. The ordinance aims to guarantee job satisfaction to people and facilitate the poor segments of the society worst hit by the pandemic.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the collection but now they were expecting Rs3.9 trillion collection in which the share of the Sindh government has cut down from Rs835 billion to Rs602 billion, showing a shortfall of Rs 233 billion.

“This is a very serious situation in which a new strategy would have to be adopted to meet the both ends in terms of payment of salaries, incurring the growing health expenditure bill and non-development expenditures,”

While briefing the cabinet about the fiscal position of the province, The chief minister Murad Ali Shah who was assisted by Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi said that the FBR at the onset of the financial year, 2019-20, had estimated a collection of Rs5.5 trillion against which the share of provincial government (FBR plus straight transfers) had come to Rs835 billion. “The budget was prepared according to the estimated share of the province and then the FBR due to the current scenario is expecting to collect Rs3.9 billion and now our revised share would be Rs602 billion,” he said and added there would a shortfall of Rs233 billion which was not a small amount.

The cabinet meeting was attended by all provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary, chairman P&D, PSCM, Secretary Finance, secretaries of forest, food, agriculture and law.

Murad Ali Shah said that under federal transfers (Income tax, wealth tax etc), based on FBR collection, the Sindh government was vowed to provide Rs716 billion upto June 30, 2020 but now the amount to be transferred was expected at Rs Rs534 billion.

He said that keeping in view the present financial position he has decided to cut of non- development expenditures by Rs170 billion. “Our non-development expenditures are estimated at Rs870 billion from which I have decided to cut of Rs170 billon – means only Rs700 billion would be incurred,” he said.

Talking about ADP, the chief minister said that it has also been cut down from Rs228 billion to only Rs93 billion this year.

Briefing the cabinet about coronavirus situation, the chief minister said that it was spreading though out width and breadth of the province. “Right from Karachi to Kashmore and Karachi to Thar positives cases are emerging which is not a good sign,” he said.

COVID-19 situation: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah briefing the cabinet said that 341 more cases emerged when 2733 test were conducted which is 12.6 percent of the tests conducted.

The health department has conducted so far 43949 tests against which 4956 cases were diagnosed which constitute 11.2 percent of the tests.

Murad Ali Shah said that four more patients lost their lives and the number of deaths stemming from the coronavirus has reached to 85 which was 1.7 percent of the total patients. He added that 24 patients were in critical condition and 16 others were already on ventilators.

He said that at present 3946 patients were under treatment, including 2705 or 68 percent in home isolation, 825 or 21 percent at Isolation centers and 416 or 11 percent in different hospitals.

Karachi: The chief minister said that out of 341 new cases 269 belong to Karachi. They include

District central 20, East 90, Korangi 40, Malir 30, South 50 and West 39. He added that despite serious efforts the people living in katchiabadies of the city were not observing social distancing, therefore the cases were increasing every day.

Other Distt: Khairpur has 23 cases, Larkana 12 cases, Hyderabad 12, Ghotki eight, Sukkur four, Dadu three, Matiari two, Matiati two, Jacobabd, Umerkot and Du one each.

Reliefs: No educational institution shall charge more than 80 percent of the total monthly fees. The relief amount, reduced equivalent to 20 percent.

No employee or worker shall be laid of, terminated or removed and the employee shall be paid salary by the employers. The salary amount and the deduction, if necessary, is given in schedule-I of the ordinance.

All utility providers falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the government shall provide concession (schedule-II of the ordinance) in the utility services to all domestic, residential and commercial consumers.

The landlord shall defer or suspend the recovery of the rent of the premises for payable amount as indicated in schedule-III; provided that the same shall not apply in case where the owner is the widow, differently able person and senior citizen.

The government may provide exemption in the provincial taxes, duties, fees, cess, levies and charges.

In case of non-compliance of the ordinance different penalities have defined.

Wheat Procurement: The cabinet was told that a target of 1.4 million tons of wheat at a rate of Rs1400 per 40 kg procurement has been started. The department has achieved 33.55 percent target by procuring 469,673 tons.

It was pointed out that the conditions of presenting land documents such as pass boo, form-7 and verification of documents by local councils and mukhtiarkars were causing problems in smooth procurements process. At this the cabinet on the request of the food minister Hari Ram waived of the conditions imposed on procurement of wheat from the growers.

Murad Ali Shah directed food department to achieve the target and even if they have the capability of exceeding the target he would appreciate them.

