Shibli Faraz takes oath as Information Minister

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz took oath as Federal Minister for Information on Tuesday during a ceremony held at President House.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to him. The new role assumed by Shibli Faraz was vacant since April 2019, when Fawad Chaudhry, who earlier held the information portfolio, took his current office.

Syed Shibli Faraz is the son of prominent Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz and nephew of former speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Barrister Masood Kausar. He did Masters in International Relations from the University de Los Andes (Colombia) in 1994.

Syed Shibli Faraz is also the current leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan.

He has been elected on a general seat of the Upper House from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Senator Shibli Faraz is an investment banker by profession and was a Pakistan Air Force pilot and then a civil servant.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister appointed Shibli Faraz as Federal Information Minister, while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and former DG ISPR Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa was made Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Joint Secretary Cabinet Taimur Tajammal. According to the notification, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has been removed from the office of SAPM.