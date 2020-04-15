Sheikh Rashid says Supreme Court should be more proactive

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while endorsing Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s remarks about an ‘excess’ of advisers and assistants in the Federal Cabinet, on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court should be more ‘proactive’.

Talking to a private channel, Sheikh Rashid said he would like to see a proactive Supreme Court, and that whatever the court is doing is right.

About the chief justice’s observation regarding un-elected personalities in the cabinet, Rashid said: “Zafar Mirza is not a political personality.”

“I think the Chief Justice of Pakistan is a great person and a patriot. He is a well-wisher of Pakistan and always wants better for it,” he remarked during the show.

“And the only person whom the CJ considers honest is Imran Khan, who sincerely wants to change things,” Rashid added, referring to an off-hand remark made during the apex court’s hearing of a case related to government action, or lack thereof, in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief justice’s observations about a larger than necessary number of advisers and assistants in the cabinet are true as well, Rashid hadded.

The Supreme Court had on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the federal government with respect to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 6,000 people in the country and killed over 100.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court was hearing a suo motu case regarding the ongoing health crisis when the chief justice made the observations.

The CJP had noted that several advisors were given the status of ministers, while there were allegations of corruption against some persons in the cabinet.

CJP Gulzar had also questioned the merit of Advisor to the Prime minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and said he should be removed from the office.

He had further insinuated that a larger-than-usual size of the cabinet meant that that the prime minister himself did not know enough to handle matters efficiently.