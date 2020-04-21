Shehbaz Sharif returned with dream to rule Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI – Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif returned with a dream to rule Pakistan, not due to novel coronavirus.

The federal minister talked to media in Rawalpindi on Tuesday and stressed that a unanimous strategy is required under the current circumstances.

I have suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to settle affairs with all parties and get united as it is not the time to do politics, he said.

“Pakistan Railways will run limited trains by maintaining distance between passengers and keeping them in isolation from April 25 or May 1.

“Pakistan Railways possesses six ventilators. The British had made emergency coaches hundred years ago and we shall soon provide railway hospital to other parts of the country.

“The railways employees donated Rs 50.1 million to the coronavirus fund. I urge the Sindh government to release the violators of Section 144.”