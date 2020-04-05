Shehbaz Sharif demands action against people responsible for wheat, sugar crisis

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif has demanded action against people responsible for wheat and sugar crisis in light of newly released report of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the matter.

The Opposition Leader said that FIA report is indictment against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif further said that he returned to Pakistan with intention to fight coronavirus with the help of masses and serve nation by rising above personal likes and dislikes.