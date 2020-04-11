Shahwani warns people will starve if lockdown extended

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said, Government of Balochistan has implemented 1st phase of National Ehsas Program in Balochistan and capital Quetta thus ration and food items have been distributed among 29000 people in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said, Government of Balochistan has implemented 1st phase of National Ehsas Program in Balochistan and capital Quetta thus ration and food items have been distributed among 29000 people in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.

“Rather than focusing on economy, Federal and provincial government have been focusing on human lives and poverty, the Ehsas Program would help to ensure provision of relief among people of Balochistan.” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a news conference on Saturday here in Quetta.

“Ehsas Program fully launched in Balochistan, though which six lakh families would be financially assisted while CM Jam Kamal urged Prime Minister to induct 1.2 families in national Ehsas Program.” Shahwani added.

Talking on lockdown in Balochistan following COVID19 outbreak he said, we had no option to impose lockdown in Balochistan in order to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus, if we extends the lockdown for next three months, it could cause starve for more than two million people in Balochistan.”

The spokesman further said, incumbent government taking all possible measures to avert food shortage in Balochistan.

Replying to a query regarding news hitting social and mainstream media regarding sudden makeshift of BMC isolation ward Shahwani said, Prime Minister Imran praised CM Jam Kamal and provincial government over quality arrangements in order to handle any emergency like situation but opponents busy in spreading negative propaganda against current government,

“People spreading baseless information regarding BMC isolation would taste embarrassment because people of Balochistan have been witnessing revolutionary development in provincial health sector under current regime’s rule.” Liaquat Shahwani added.

He further said, CM Balochistan asked center to provide 50,000 more testing kits in order to gear up testing in Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...