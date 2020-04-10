Seven more patients recover from coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: Seven more coronavirus patients have recovered, as total recovered in Balochistan reached to 95. While, total number of cases reaches to 220, including 72 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Seven more coronavirus patients have recovered, as total recovered in Balochistan reached to 95. While, total number of cases reaches to 220, including 72 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 220, with addition of 1 new confirmed case yesterday.

Out of 188 results received on April 10, 1 person was tested positive for coronavirus, while rest of them tested negative, Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani said.

6 more coronavirus patients have recovered and are discharged from Shaikh Zyad hospital Quetta, with that 95 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, which is more than 40% of the total cases.

So far, 72 people in Balochistan have been infected through locally transmitted virus, which includes 53 from Quetta, 11 Chagai, 6 Loralai 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai,

As per the latest figures, out of 4016 suspects, tests of 3694 people have been conducted, as 220 suspects have been tested positive for Covid-19. While, 3474 have tested negative.

There are 124 active cases in province, at present, with one reported death, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate.

Health department still awaits results of 100 cases as well.

In Balochistan 327 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 235 in Taftan, 18 in RDA Quetta, 23 in Zhob, 27 in Khuzdar, 16 in Dalbandin, 5 in Harnai, 3 in Gwadar and 2 in PCSIR Quetta.

After completing quarantine, 7 Iranian drivers handed over to Iran government.

Like this: Like Loading...