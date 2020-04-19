Sanity Must Prevail

The President of Pakistan held deliberations with the representatives of four different sects of religious leaders regarding the future course of action in the Holy Month of Ramadan and its seems he gave in to many of the demands made by the clerics during the meeting. A 20-point agenda was agreed which allowed the congregational prayers and taraweeh during the month of Ramadan and collection of Zakat and alms through religious institutions which have seen a divert to philanthropy organisations in the wake of Covid-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the same day, Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed media and defended his decisions regarding the amnesty to the construction industry which harbours the largest mafias. Justification was job creation but what amount of profit goes to the labourer is an open secret and perhaps was told by the Prime Minister himself when he said that the labour in the country was informal, meaning thereby the labour can be exploited by the construction industry and has been exploited for many years without any checks. Reason, the implementation oflabour laws is so weak in the country that they may have safeguards for the labour rights but they never come into force inletter and spirit across the board. This leaves labour at the mercy of big industrialists, construction mafia and media tycoons who hire them without any contract and pay them far below what is their due.

Prime Minister also slapped strict bans on smuggling and hoarding which is encouraging. However, if the construction sector can be allowed to work unquestioned, the labour linked with informal trade at two borders of Balochistan i.e. Taftan and Chaman should also be allowed so that their families should not starve to death. Since Balochistan already doesn’t have any industrial infrastructure that could create enough jobs, the level of unemployment and under-employment is high. Thousands of families are linked with the informal fuel trade from Iran which has also been banned. Their case should also be considered.

Finally, the Government has been requesting people to maintain social distancing given the outbreak of deadly pandemic. The only solution with the world currently to deal with the pandemic is social distancing and utmost care at personal level. Therefore, the public should exhibit some degree of responsibility and let the sanity prevail at all places be them markets, worship places or homes.

