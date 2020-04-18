Rising Covid-19 cases in Karachi’s densely populated areas very concerning: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the coronavirus will continue spread until people adopt social distancing. He said that growing number of cases in Karachi’s densely populated areas of East and South are a cause of great concern.

In a video message, Chief Minister Sindh said that yesterday we conducted 2,217 tests and only 138 new cases were reported while one person passed away. The total number of patients has risen to 2355. Moreover, 11 patients returned to their homes today taking the total number of recovered patients to 592.

Chief Minister Sindh said that 477 people of the Tablighi Jamaat have been infected with the virus, while test results of 123 members are yet to come out.

In the video message, he said that he held a meeting with traders today in which the traders requested interest-free and long-term loans from the government. He said that recommendations are being formulated for facilitating the traders.

Syed Murai Ali Shah said that the prices of petroleum products have dropped substantially and the space that Federal government has received should be transferred onto the people. He announced to provide huge cuts in provincial excise taxes to businesses and traders.

Murad Ali Shah appealed to the federal government, saying that by giving interest-free loans to traders, the problems of small businessmen would be solved. Home-delivery service for small businesses was allowed during the meeting with traders.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has set up a committee consisting of provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz Shaikh. The committee will meet with traders and formulate Standard operating procedures within 24 hours.

He said that recommendations would be discussed with the government and then businesses would be allowed to work under the SOPs. The day the cloth stores open, tailor shops and businesses would be opened on the same day. Electronics shops and Air Conditioner shops will also be opened on the same days.