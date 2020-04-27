It is quite evident since day one that the incumbent at the centre seems quite uneasy with the 18th Amendment that has given, not much, but a semblance of autonomy to the provincial governments. Many federal ministers have repeatedly raised concerns over 18th amendment in media. Of late, the media reports suggest that the federal government may formally attempt to reverse the 18th amendment, making Covid-19 emergency and experiences with the Sindh Government a pretext during the last two months. On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has said that it would resist all the attempts of the reversal of 18th amendment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

It is quite evident since day one that the incumbent at the centre seems quite uneasy with the 18th Amendment that has given, not much, but a semblance of autonomy to the provincial governments. Many federal ministers have repeatedly raised concerns over 18th amendment in media. Of late, the media reports suggest that the federal government may formally attempt to reverse the 18th amendment, making Covid-19 emergency and experiences with the Sindh Government a pretext during the last two months. On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has said that it would resist all the attempts of the reversal of 18th amendment.

Over-centralistaion has been a problem with Pakistan since inception and this over-centralisation has been perpetuated over the pretext of security issues. This trend has reduced the capacity of the provinces to legislate on a range of matters and hence political pundits would refer to the provincial assemblies as ‘rubber stamp’ entities. Pakistan is a federal parliamentary government that divides the constitutional powers of the state between the centre and provinces, at least in theory. However, in practice, the central governments have always retained more power at the cost of provincial autonomy on various pretexts. This has always created uneasiness and often political instability and sore relations between the centre and provinces. The spirit of federalism, ‘unity in diversity’ has never been allowed to be implemented in letter and spirit in Pakistan, making Pakistan an over centralized state driven by security concerns only.

However, after the transition of power from a controlled democracy under Musharraf’s presidency, the political parties felt that there were many changes that constitution needed to ensure and that the mandate of the masses is not arbitrarily snatched by anyone. Hence, 18th Constitutional Amendment to the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was passed in 2010 and is considered, by far, the lengthiest amendments which brought as many as 102 changes in the constitution. A Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Reforms drafted the amendment which had representation from all the major political parties then and the committee took nine months to discuss 986 proposals also from the civil society. The amendment was passed with the consensus of all 17 parliamentary parties in the National Assembly in 2010 which abolished the powers of the president to dissolve assemblies and restored powers of prime minister to appoint heads of the armed forces. For provinces, it devolved number of departments, increased their scope of legislation and abolished concurrent list which was considered the Damocles sword on the legislative capacity of the provinces.

The amendment, however, never went popular among the powers who had enjoyed personal power, perks and privileges at the cost of provinces’ development and they tried to reverse it on various pretexts since day one. Hence, a tug-of-war ensued and continues to go on between the centrists and federalists in Pakistan. The centrists’ main line of argument is that the amendment ‘weakened the central government’ and ‘provinces do not have capacity’ to look after so many matters. While the federalists stand for the complete provincial autonomy, empowerment of provincial governments and assemblies and devolution of all the powers except four subjects i.e. defence, foreign affairs, communication and currency at centre. Federal forms of government with maximum provincial autonomy is the most popular government in heterogeneous society like Pakistan where as many as 73 languages are spoken and which retains a great diversity of culture despite regressive attempts by the centrists to create a solo identity and suffocate regional cultures. Federal constitutions are practiced in more than 28 culturally diverse countries in the world, United States of America being the most prominent among them.

Hence, the reversal 18th constitutional amendment would further alienate provincial governments and create more problems on the political front than any solution. The Federal Government must not step into troubled waters for any myopic and self-serving reasons of a powerful minority and let the province thrive.

Like this: Like Loading...