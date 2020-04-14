Rauf Mengal slams Federal govt for ignoring Balochistan in job quota

QUETTA: Former MNA and central leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal Meer Abdul Rauf Mengal has lamented over non-seriousness of Federal Government in providing Balochistan’s its due rights and implementation on provincial job quota in federal jobs added Balochistan was ignored in recent foreign appointments. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Former MNA and central leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal Meer Abdul Rauf Mengal has lamented over non-seriousness of Federal Government in providing Balochistan’s its due rights and implementation on provincial job quota in federal jobs added Balochistan was ignored in recent foreign appointments.

“Pakistan has its foreign offices in 150 countries including Ambassadors, Deputy Ambassadors, Commissioners, High Commissioners, First/2nd Secretaries, Directors Press Officers and Sports Officers but not a single Balochistani yet appointed in those countries.” Rauf Mengal said in his statement on Monday added the attitude of center indicates provincial exploitation.

He hinted of more differences amid Balochistan and Federal Government following the attitude of center toward Balochistan adding despite having autonomy after 18th amendment, mases here still deprived from their rights while center foiled in implementing province’s job quota.

He called further injustice with Balochistan during COVID19 pandemic wouldn’t be a good omen for future of Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...