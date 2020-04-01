Ration distribution: CM Balochistan orders data collection of poor people

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday chaired a Food Security Meeting in order to review government’s mechanism of distribution of ration and food items among daily waters and paupers in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday chaired a Food Security Meeting in order to review government’s mechanism of distribution of ration and food items among daily waters and paupers in Balochistan.

Food Committees and Assistance Package Committees briefed the Chief Minister regarding plans to commence ration and food distribution among poor and daily wagers.

The meeting has decided to embark ration distribution through volunteers’ organizations in first phase deciding to contact with Federal Government in order to purchase wheat and food items for Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed food committees to collect the data of poor families and daily wagers and embark ration distribution across Balochistan.

“Government of Balochistan wouldn’t let happen food shortage in any district of Balochistan hence district administration should make sure stabilization in availability of edibles and groceries in their respective districts.” Jam Kamal said also directed authorities to release funds for food package.

The Chief Minister further directed Food Security Committee to hold daily meeting in order to review the situation and compile data of availability of food items in all districts.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani directed the concerned authorities to ensure smooth supply of food items throughout the province. He further instructed that attempts must be taken to avoid any kind of scarcity or dearth of food supply across Balochistan.

“District Administrations also take concrete steps to ensure continue supply of food items in the current scenario and must keep vigilant eyes on hoardings and price hike” Instructions given by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Jam Kamal Khan Alyani CM Balochistan further said Food Security Committee should take measures to collect Data from every district of Balochistan and should monitor the situation with heedful and vigilant eye.

Like this: Like Loading...