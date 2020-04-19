Ration distributed among 500 families in Kohlu

QUETTA: On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Abdullah Khosa the ration was distributed among five hundred poor families of the district here on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa has visited different centers and review the process of ration distribution He said more than 1000 poor families have received ration so far further 2000 more families will get ration.

He said that the 12000 rupees regarding Prime Minister Ehsas Program is also being distributed among the poor people that are effected by lock down.

Deputy Commissioner said that government is fully aware about the difficulties of poor and daily wagers steps are being taken for providing of relief them negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

