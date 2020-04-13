Ramzan just around the corner, it’s important for the govt to organize beforehand and confirm people aren’t burdened by insufficient supply and high prices of essential goods. Federal govt is doing what it can to stop supply bottleneck, it’ll still be vital to preempt any unforeseen squeeze down the road. And, given the circumstances, there’s every reason to expect a couple of problems. It’s an honest thing that food transport wasn’t stopped despite the lockdown, but the agriculture sector remains under strain due to lack of personnel, due the quarantine, for wheat harvesting also as transportation. Plus, with all industry pack up, farmers are wondering where to urge all the items the necessity for his or her farming; like pesticides and fertilizers. On Wednesday, federal announced Rs 1.75 billion Ramzan Package to supply relief to the people through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) effective from June 1 for the holy month of Ramazan. On the other, in Friday Asad Umar Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives inaugurated a mobile utility store in Federal capital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Murtaza Khan Jatoi Announcement to the current effect was made by here at a news conference. Regarding the inauguration of the store, the federal minister said that during the first phase there will be eight mobile utility stores in the country capital. As many as 22 daily utility items would be available on subsidized rates at all USC outlets till the Chand raat. During the Press conference during informed that sugar would be available at Rs 60 per kg compared to Rs 65 in the open market, utility ghee will be accessible from Rs 115 per kilogram compared to 125-160 per kilogram market prices while utility oil will be make available at Rs 125 per kg against Rs 130-170 market prices. Similarly, Dal Channa would be accessible at Rs 120 per kilogram compared to 150-160 per kg in the open market, Dal moong (washed) on Rs 148 per kilogram compared to Rs 160-180 per kg while dall mash (washed) would be available on Rs 273 per kilogram compared to Rs 280-300 per kg in the market. A very difficult time balancing act is required on the part of the government. ensuring adequate supplies would require the required amount of economic activity also. But that might risk greater public interaction and a wider spread of the coronavirus. And, of course, neither is it possible to try to nothing about an impending supply crunch neither is it acceptable to place tons of individuals suddenly in danger. The sole conceivable solution is for the govt to hold much of the load and restrict private sector activity to a minimum. But that might also require far greater financial benefits than the govt is dispensing immediately. However, These are difficult times, indeed, and therefore the government must act very wisely and timely to stay things in check.

