Quddus turns down opposition request for assembly session

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday rejected opposition leaders’ requisition calling provincial assembly session despite province-wide COVID19 emergency. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday rejected opposition leaders’ requisition calling provincial assembly session despite province-wide COVID19 emergency.

According to notification issued by Provincial Assembly, the Speaker has rescinded opposition parties’ requisition submitted on April 6th calling Provincial Assembly proceeding.

“Notwithstanding provincial government has been confronting COVID19 outbreak, schools, government and private departments are shut and section 144 imposed across Balochistan hence Speaker can’t accept opposition requisition.” The notification said corroborated that according to constitution of Pakistan the opposition has privilege to call Assembly Sessions.

The notification further said, following province-lockdown, majority staff of the Assembly has given directions to stay home, “In current crisis, calling Assembly proceeding could risk lives of honorable members, security personnel and media workers.” The notification said.

Like this: Like Loading...