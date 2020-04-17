Quddus Bizenjo urges opposition to withdraw PA requisition

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Friday expressed optimism that opposition leader would withdraw his requisition calling Assembly Session following COVID19 outbreak in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Friday expressed optimism that opposition leader would withdraw his requisition calling Assembly Session following COVID19 outbreak in Balochistan.

“I am fully confident that opposition parties would play their due role in order to save Assembly Members and Staff from being infect of Novel Coronavirus because in current situation, provincial assembly can’t able to call Assembly’s proceeding.” Speaker Qudus Bizenjo said while talking with Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate via telephone.

He comprehensively discussed the requisition submitted by opposition parties asking speaker to call Assembly Session.

The Speaker requested to Opposition Leader to withdraw his requisition in order to avoid gathering of members and staff members inside BA.

Malik Sikandar Advocate has assured the Speaker that he would share his response over speaker plea, after consensus with other opposition members.

Like this: Like Loading...