Protecting people from coronavirus govt’s top priority: Firdous

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said protecting the people from coronavirus and providing them relief is the foremost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In her tweets today, she said the federal cabinet at its meeting today will review the process of transfer of government’s relief measures to the grassroots level.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said no hurdle will be tolerated in the way of extending facilities to the masses.

She said we will move forward in cooperation and harmony with the provinces to reach out to each deserving family.

The Special Assistant said the National Coordination Committee’s recommendations for phased wise reopening of the industries will also be furnished before the cabinet.