President Alvi shares chilling data on occupied Kashmir due to India’s ‘torture and suppression’

President Arif Alvi on Sunday shared chilling data on occupied Kashmir due to India’s systematic “torture & suppression” in the Himalayan valley.

According to President Alvi, there is one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for every 3,900 people, and one armed soldier for every nine people in the Muslim-majority region. He sourced his data to the Greater Kashmir and Economic Times publications and the Jammu And Kashmir Civil Coalition Society.

“The dirty priority of the Indian Govt is to suppress the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he said. “Their soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalization, torture & suppression.

“With more than 95K [95,000] innocent killed since 1989 these numbers shout out to the world,” the president added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, tweeted about India’s wicked tactics, comparing the Narendra Modi-led government to the Nazis.

“The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany,” PM Imran wrote.

“Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt,” he added.

‘Corona jihad’

An New York Times report earlier this week said the outbreak of coronavirus in India had triggered a series of attacks against Muslims across the country, with the health ministry of Modi’s Hindu nationalist government claiming that Muslims were spreading the virus.

“Young Muslim men who were passing out food to the poor were assaulted with cricket bats. … Other Muslims have been beaten up, nearly lynched, run out of their neighborhoods or attacked in mosques, branded as virus spreaders,” the paper said.

It highlighted that Hindu extremists were scapegoating the country’s entire Muslim population for deliberately spreading the virus through “corona jihad”.

Earlier, Indian author and activist Arundhati Roy had told Deutsche Welle (DW) the New Delhi government was trying to instigate communal rifts as it was exploiting the coronavirus issue against its minority Muslim community.

The author had said “the situation is approaching genocidal”, telling the foreign publication that the coronavirus pandemic had laid bare the facet of India that “all of us knew”.

“We are suffering, not just from COVID, but from a crisis of hatred, from a crisis of hunger,” she had said, adding that the world needs to keep its eyes on the matter of anti-Muslim hatred in India.

Linking the fresh wave of singling out Muslims during the pandemic to the recent Delhi riots, she had said it began with people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship law. Under the guise of COVID-19, the Hindu nationalist government was arresting young students and fighting cases against lawyers, media personnel, activists, and intellectuals.

Roy had termed the current wave of vitriol against Muslims tantamount to the one by Nazis during the Holocaust.