PPP’s politics depends on corruption, deception: Haleem

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his main advisors are telling lies to people, because their whole politics depends on corruption, deception and disinformation, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and the parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

While addressing a press conference in the Insaf House here on Thursday, Flanked by PTI MNA Aftab Siddiqui, Imran Siddiqui and other leaders, Haleem Adil said we salute the journalist fraternity who are working in this difficult situation. He said the chief minister and his disqualified advisor are in self-isolation. He said that it seems that this disqualified advisor would become the future chief minister. He said the whole system of the PPP is based on disinformation.

He said previous day two spent cartages were talking to media. One of them from Larkana was disqualified due to hiding information from the election commission. He said even in the month of Ramzan he was in his usual condition. He said the other from Hyderabad seemed to be sleep-talking. He said the job of both of them depends on using foul language against the opponents. He said Khuhro and Chandio should be ashamed and withdraw their statements. He said they just told lies about the Sindh governor. He said the things attributed to Sindh governor by them were totally baseless.

Haleem Adil said that our Prime Minister is a great leader who is respected in whole world. He has given a package of Rs1200 billion. Now he has given another package of Rs75billion for workers. He said the federal government is also supplying medical equipment to hospitals.

He advised Bilawal to talk to the Pakistani media instead of defaming Pakistan on BBC. He said people of Sindh want to know what the PPP government has done for them. He said the Sindh chief minister is an expert actor. He said now PPP MPAs are hiding from people. He said even Aftab Siddiqui has distributed more ration than the whole Sindh government. He said the Sindh government is distributing expired items just for photo sessions. They also hold a photo session when distribute a couple of soap bars.

He said masses, journalists and even policemen are suffering a lot due to ban on pillion riding. He said even patients and women were not exempt from the ban on pillion riding. He said now they are bringing an ordinance, even knowing that gas and electricity are federal subjects. He said tenants are being given exemption but there should also be some incentives for the property owner. He said there is no incentive for factory owners. He said Murad Shah wants to bring this ordinance for creating more chaos. He said soon big news would be heard after investigation by the FIA. He said in Sindh the economy is in the lockdown.

PTI leader said giving ration to 2 million people proved to be a big lie of Sindh government as poor people of Sindh are dying from hunger. He said in Jinnah hospital patients and dead bodies are kept together. He said previous day a patient jumped from the roof of Jinnah hospital and committed suicide. He said a case should be registered in this regard.

He said the online business is a drama while traders are facing immense troubles. He said the PPP is choking the economy of whole Pakistan in the name of lockdown in Karachi. He said the PPP had established a gang war in this megacity. He said the Sindh government has not spent even one rupee out of budget. It is spending even from salaries and pension money.

Haleem adil said the government of Imran Khan gave huge funds, but what the government of Bilawal in Sindh has given to the people. He said the PPP workers are collection extortion from poor people are Ehsaas program centers. He said Sindh governor Imran Ismail could sit in the Governor House, but seeing this malpractice he visited these centers to stop this extortion. He said we salute Imran Ismail.

He said several countries are lifting lockdowns but the Sindh chief minister is still spreading fear. He said amendment is the 18th amendment is a welcome step. He said the province cannot run themselves by weakening the Federation.

However, MNA Aftab Siddiqui said that we have always talked about the rights of Sindh. He said the PPP should stop playing the Sindh card. He said the Governor of Sindh has great sympathies with the people of Sindh. He said we condemn the statement of Nisar Khuhro of PPP. He said the Prime minister Imran Khan is the leader of Ummah. He said Sindh government has not given ration to the poor people. He said people are dying in America but there is no lockdown. He said there is a conspiracy to destroy the economy of Karachi. He said he has planned to give ration to thirty seven thousand people of his constituency.

