PPP shouting only for revision of 18th Amendment: Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has said that PPP is shouting only for revision of 18th Amendment. After the 18th amendment, are our children getting education in government schools? The Sindh government has completely destroyed the quality of education. Even today, the health system in the province is not good. People are worried about medical treatment.

He said that Irregularities of Rs.900 billion were revealed. Province is getting money under the NFC. Federation should also see where that money is going? The 18th amendment has only harmed the people of Sindh province.

Other provinces also have the 18th amendment but Sindh province is lagging behind, Khurram Sher Zaman said.

PTI Leader stated that the interest of the country should be looked at instead of the benefit of any one political party. PPP got billions of rupees in terms of NFC. We also want development work in our province, PTI MAP added.

He said that 18th Amendment needs to be reviewed for the betterment of province.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that those who talk about NFC have become snakes on PFC itself. Decisions imposed by Sindh government on Karachi city cannot be enforced. Justice is being mobilized in the entire province including Karachi.

Provincial ministers and advisers are busy rewarding their families. During Corona Pandemic, Sindh government is failed to impose lockdown in the province. Due to lockdown, the industries of Karachi are being destroyed. The decisions of the clumsy Sindh government are causing economic catastrophe in the province. I requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on forceful lockdown in the city.

