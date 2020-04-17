PPE demands downplayed

The PTI-led Federal Government seems to play a role no different than its predecessors when it comes to the affairs of Balochistan. Evidently so as Covid-19 seems to be a matter of emergency to Federal Government elsewhere in the country. Balochistan geographically lies at the crossroads of two international borders with thousands of Pakistani nationals and immigrants who travel via land routes to cross into Iran and Afghanistan on daily basis. Had there been proper border management mechanism on the transit points of these two international borders, the situation might not have spiraled up into a nationwide crisis today. Government of Balochistan and health authorities seem to be ill-equipped even to date when the virus has gripped the entire nation and crippled the economy of the country to the core. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The PTI-led Federal Government seems to play a role no different than its predecessors when it comes to the affairs of Balochistan. Evidently so as Covid-19 seems to be a matter of emergency to Federal Government elsewhere in the country. Balochistan geographically lies at the crossroads of two international borders with thousands of Pakistani nationals and immigrants who travel via land routes to cross into Iran and Afghanistan on daily basis. Had there been proper border management mechanism on the transit points of these two international borders, the situation might not have spiraled up into a nationwide crisis today. Government of Balochistan and health authorities seem to be ill-equipped even to date when the virus has gripped the entire nation and crippled the economy of the country to the core. During an hearing of the Balochistan Government’s preparedness and response to the Covid-19 at Balochistan High Court, a two members bench questioned the seriousness of the Federal Government towards the demands of Government of Balochistan for necessary machinery, testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). What emerged during the hearing was deeply disturbing in the face of growing number of cases and fatalities in the province. The Head of the Department of Pathology told the Honourable Court that currently they only had capacity of conducting 250 tests per day whereas the requirement of the tests on daily basis is increasing with every hour. He was of the view that with more kits at hand, they would be able to conduct 1000 tests per day. In fact, this should have happened long ago when teeming numbers of pilgrims poured in Balochistan and were kept in the isolation centre which did not prove effective to control the spread of the virus.

Head of the Department of Pathology was, however, hopeful that the testing capacity could be raised up to 1000 kits per day if the necessary equipment and machinery is provided to the health authority without any delay. The Balochistan High Court expressed its displeasure over the federal government’s lukewarm responses to the orders issued on 12, 17 and 24 March regarding the provision of necessary kits and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to Balochistan and termed it unfortunate. This seems the focus of the Federal Government is centred elsewhere in the country and Balochistan’s demands are downplayed in the times of this emergency. Had Balochistan been handled properly from the very onset, the tiny monster could have been nipped in the bud far earlier. The Honourable Court also observed and rightly so that demands of the Health Department Balochistan were not fully met by the Federal Government despite their pledge that all the demands would be met as and when required and also added that no progress report was submitted by the Federal Government. Notices were issued to the Secretary Health and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) bythe Honurable Court to ascertain as to what causes hamper the federal government from fulfilling the demands of the provincial government in this emergency.

On the other hand, a serious confusion and manifestation of lack of coordination amongst the Provincial Departments also raised its ugly head, as ever, during the hearing. Director General Health Services Balochistan also told Honourable Court that in previous hearing it was told that Health Department would purchase 10000 PPEs, however, later it came to fore that as many as 76000 kits were already purchased by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Doctors Inspection Committee found their quality below the standards. This shows a sheer lack of coordination among the frontline Departments to respond to emergency. PDMA should have consulted Health Department even before the purchase of these PPEs and should also have included their technical members for ensuring the quality of these PPEs. The people of Balochistan paid with their lives for the lack of coordination among the departments. Had these PPEs been available to the frontline workers well in time, many lives could have been saved and many frontline workers, doctors, and members of civil administration who have contacted the virus could have been saved. Who will pay for the lack of a thoughtful process and who will fix the problem is for the incumbent government to answer. In the Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani chaired a high level meeting in which he directed Chief Secretary Balochistan to communicate to the federal government for further testing kits so that the capacity could be raised to 5000 tests per day. How soon the Federal Government would respond to the demand of the provincial government is for the time to tell. But the Chief Minister and his cabinet must address the loopholes within and among the provincial frontline departments so that the people of Balochistan do not have to pay for their mistakes with their preciouses lives.

