Post-Covid-19 Planning

The spokesperson of Government of Balochistan shared some disturbing figures with media houses the other day. According to data he shared as many as 400,000 families in Balochistan have slid below the poverty line whereas it would be difficult for 700,000 families to support themselves economically. Given the already grim poverty index of the province, the figures shared by the Government of Balochistan call for some proactive planning on social and economic front to provide social protection to the masses. If a comprehensive post-Covid-19 plan is not devised, the social and health indicators would further go to ruins. Balochistan already faces highest number of mortality rates of mothers and infants. Similarly, the caloric poverty is among one of the highest in the province, causing stunted growth, and countless other issues. If the families would face difficulty in feeding their children, the vulnerability of such families would increase manifold. The Government of Balochistan should copy the Punjab model. The Government of Punjabhas already launched a post-Covid-19 Plan with nomenclature of RISE Punjab. The programme of social protection and economic revival focuses on six sectors that include economic recovery and stability, social protection, health, substantial improvements in the governance capabilities, education and human capital development and risk management. The plan has been prepared by the planning and Development Board of Punjab to give direction to the public sector investment in the post-Covid-19 period.

The Government of Balochistan can also engage international non-government organization who are working under the banner of World Bank and other international donor agencies on governance and policy projects to team up with the Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan and devise a post Covid-19 plan for copping up with the possible challenges that the Government and people of this province will face immediately after the emergency and lockdown is normalized. It should focus on how these families can be compensated and rehabilitated to the normal life who have slid below the poverty line. It should have a fine mechanism for dealing with their possible health issues which could range from malnutrition and subsequent health complication arising out of the malnourishment and malnutrition. The plan should have a comprehensive strategy to look after the most vulnerable sections of the society—women, children and old age. A need based programme should shield these sections from vulnerabilities. Government of Balochistan would need experts from a range of departments and non-governmental organization to come up with a plan that could cater to the risk management, health and educational issues of the masses in post Covid-19. The next level of focus of the planners should be on the economic revival of the people who lost their jobs and in this regard, people linked with the economic planning should be engaged to see how the families who suffered a permanent damage to their investments and businesses could be compensated and how their businesses could be revived. It would definitely a daunting task to deal with all aspects of the Covid-19 after-effects but a planning well in time can reduce much of the burden.

