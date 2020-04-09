Police officer gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: A Police officer was shot dead by his fellow during an attempt of arresting on late Wednesday in the provincial capital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police said, few days ago, a resident of Hazara Town had lodged the case against her husband member of equal squad force, following which the police party led by Assistant Sub Inspector Barat Ali raided the house of culprit, upon reaching the suspect opened fire on raiding cops.

As result ASI Barat Ali was killed after being suffered bullet wounds, while the suspect was managed to escape from the site.

After receiving information about the incident, contingent of police along-with rescuers rushed the site and shifted the body to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital, where later after necessary formality the body was handed over to heirs.

The slain police officer was deployed at police station Berwery road, while after the incident, police corned off the area and started search for the suspect.

