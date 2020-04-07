Police fines over 5000 people for violating lockdown in Quetta

QUETTA : Authorities in Quetta are strictly dealing with violators of section 144 and fined over 5000 people in last 15 days for violating coronavirus lockdown.

According to details, government imposed section 144 in a bid to control spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, masses continue to ignore government’s orders.

Traffic police fined over 5000 people in last 15 days at various checkpoints in the city.

District administration is also taking action and sealed hundreds of shops and arrested people who were on the streets without any necessity.