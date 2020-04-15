PM takes Dr Zafar Mirza to task for non-seriousness in SC proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of his Special Assistant of Health Dr Zafar Mirza’s non-serious behavior in Supreme Court proceedings.

According to sources, the PM took of Dr Zafar Mirza failing to suitably represent the government’s efforts to curb the coronavirus and took him to task.

Sources have said that according to the PM, it is the responsibility of the Special Assistant to comprehensively and suitably represent the government’s efforts in front of the Supreme Court but he has been unable to satisfy the Court with regards to its apprehensions about the government and its policies.

Moreover, the PM expressed displeasure at the Special Assistant’s behavior at yesterday’s cabinet meeting saying that the incumbent government has utmost respect for the Chief Justice and Supreme Court of Pakistan; such irresponsible behavior against it will not be tolerated.