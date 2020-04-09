PM says united efforts are needed in fight against Coronavirus

Quetta: Prime Minister Imran Khanemphasized over united efforts in fight against Coronavirus here on Thursday.

“We are in touch with all provincial governments,” said PM Khan, adding that one cannot fight against this virus.

The PM expressed these views while addressing to the Members of the provincial cabinet.

Earlier, he held meeting with Balochistan Governor and Chief Minister Jam Kamal and received briefing on Coronavirus situation in the province.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr.

Zafar Mirza has said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has allowed the local production of raw material of cholorquine as part of efforts to cope with coronavirus challenge.

In a statement today, he said the DRAP has also permitted clinical trials of plasma therapy for coronavirus treatment.

The Special Assistant said the drug regulatory body has also allowed the clinical trials of locally manufactured ventilators.

More than fifty companies have been allowed to produce sanitizers to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The companies will prepare quality sanitizers as per the directions of the World Health Organization.