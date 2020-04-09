PM Imran says centre will help Balochistan, warns COVID-19 situation could worsen

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday the centre would offer all possible assistance, as well as resources, to the government of Balochistan to tackle the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 200 people there, but warned that the situation could worsen in coming months. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing the provincial cabinet and members of the parliament, PM Imran said the COVID-19 has become a challenge for the entire world, including Pakistan. “We will fight as a nation against the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped almost the entire world,” he added.

Sharing his apprehensions that the conditions could worsen in the coming months, he said the government was closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and keeping an eye on global dynamics where developed countries such as the US, China, and most parts of Europe have taken measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Touching upon the coronavirus cases in Balochistan, PM Imran said it was fortunate that there is no serious case in the province till now. However, he added, Balochistan might economically suffer the most due to the lockdown.

While, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that distribution of Rs 12,000 per household as financial assistance among the 12 million deserving families started today under the unprecedented Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would help mitigate the sufferings of poor masses affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19.

“The whole country has been affected by the ongoing lockdown, but as the level of poverty in Balochistan is much higher than other parts of the country, I have come here today to discuss with the provincial government as to how we can help the poor people in the province,” he said while talking to newsmen.

Balochistan Governor Justice (R) Amanullah Khan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said 16,000 disbursement points had been opened across the country for distribution of Rs 12,000 per family as financial assistance under the historic Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which was aimed at reaching out to the poor and deserving in the critical time.

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, a total of Rs 144 billion would be distributed among the 12 million poor and deserving families across the country.

Imran Khan said since the labour class, including daily-wagers, vendors and small shopkeepers, were badly affected by the lockdown, the government would review the situation on April 14 and could allow such small businesses to open in consultation with the provincial governments.

The prime minister said as the outbreak of Covid-19 was a national issue, it could only be fought and won through a coordinated effort of the federal and provincial governments, and by the whole nation in unison.

He said Covid-19 was such a big challenge that the rich nations, including the Westerns countries despite having resources were facing difficulties in tacking the situation.

The prime minister referred to the success of China in the fight against coronavirus, which, he said, won the war through unity and strategy. “We too have to help one another in this fight and win it as a nation,” he maintained.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of easing restriction for the promotion of agricultural activities and supply of food items in the province.

