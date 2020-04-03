PM Imran hits out at BJP leader over anti-Muslim statement

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over its hate towards Muslims living in India and compared it with what Nazis did to Jews.

“The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about the 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews,” tweeted PM Imran along with a interview of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

In the interview, Swamy claimed that most of the Indian citizens supported the ruling party for its hard-line approach on many issues.

When the lawmaker was asked about the exclusion of Muslims in the recent laws passed by the country, the lawmaker said that the act cannot be faulted for that.

“This was a commitment we had made over several years, over several governments. We have completed that job,

“We know where the Muslim population is large, there is always trouble,” claimed the BJP hard-liner.

Swamy claimed that Islamic ideology promotes this problem.

“If Muslims become more than 30% than that country is in danger,” said the BJP MP. When told that his comments sounded like hatred, the BP lawmaker said he was being kind to the Muslims by not allowing them to come to India.

When told that Article 14 of the Indian Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, the lawmaker replied saying that the law was misinterpreted.

“Article 14 guarantees, equality of equals,” said Swamy. When he was interjected and asked whether all people were equal, he flatly denied that equality existed. He added that Muslims do not deserve equal rights as they are not in the equal category.