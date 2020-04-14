PM approves enhancing upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved enhancing upper limit of loan, under Kamyab Jawan Program, from Rs5 million to Rs25 million to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved enhancing upper limit of loan, under Kamyab Jawan Program, from Rs5 million to Rs25 million to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures.

The approval was granted during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Now the budding entrepreneurs can get a loan upto 25 million rupees instead of five million rupees. The Prime Minister also decided to reduce the applicable markup rate from eight percent.

During the meeting, the prime minister also directed for expediting the process for distribution of amounts among the applicants after improvement in the current situation.

He said that country’s youth should be extended with further opportunities and facilities.

Mentioning the critical role of the youth in stabilizing the country’s economy, he observed that after relaxation in the lockdowns, the youth should be encouraged to excel in the small and medium entrepreneurships.

The prime minister further said that youth were the real asset of the country and the government was keen to further invest on them.

