People losing hope in govt, says Sana Baloch

QUETTA: Member of Provincial Assembly from Balochistan National Party Sana Baloch has said that in the event of an outbreak, the national leadership sits together and takes decisions, but in the current situation of Balochistan, people are losing their trust from government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Member of Provincial Assembly from Balochistan National Party Sana Baloch has said that in the event of an outbreak, the national leadership sits together and takes decisions, but in the current situation of Balochistan, people are losing their trust from government.

“Opposition in Balochistan Assembly has received a letter from assembly secretariat in response of a request for requisition session, which informed the meeting of assembly cannot be took place due to coronavirus. In the present situation, it is even more necessary to call a meeting of the Balochistan Assembly,” Sana Baloch said in a tweet on social media website.

Responding to the latter written by MPA Sana Baloch, speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he has no objections to convene assembly session, but the current situation is not suitable.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that in the present critical situation, he is not in favor of convening the assembly session, “my position in this regard is clear that at a time like this, when emergency is imposed across the country, calling the Provincial Assembly meeting would put lives of hundreds of people, including the MPAs at risk,” he said.

He said that if the government is taking wrong measures in the eyes of the opposition, then the opposition has the right to identify those flaws.

“As the crowds and the gathering fear the contagious virus outbreak and medical experts are strongly advising to refrain from gathering, the opposition parties are urged to withdrawal of the petition. At present, there is a need to formulate a joint strategy and take precautions to get rid of this outbreak. Conversely and better strategies will be able to overcome this outbreak,” Speaker BA Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said.

Like this: Like Loading...