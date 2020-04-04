Passing-out parade of 141st Long Course held in PMA Kakul

RAWALPINDI: The passing-out parade of Pakistan Army’s 141st Long Course was held in Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul today. Cadets of 141st Long Course, 60th Integrated Course and 10th Mujahid Course passed-out in the parade.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), cadets of 15th Lady Cadet Course as well as cadets from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Palestine and Saudi Arabia also passed-out in the parade.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IG T&E) Lieutenant General Sher Afghun who inspected the parade.

ISPR said that the Chief Guest distributed prizes among cadets with the best performances during the course. The Sword of Honor was awarded to Academy Senior Under-Officer (ASUO) Muhammad Ahmad and the President’s gold medal went to Battalion Senior Under-Officer (BSUO) Haris Chaudhry.

According to ISPR, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee overseas gold medal was awarded to Under-Officer Megola from Sri Lanka, Army Chief’s cane went to Under-Officer Mahad Raza of Mujahid course and Commandant’s cane was awarded to Under-Officer Ahad Amjad.

Due to the coronavirus, guests were not invited to attend the passing-out parade.